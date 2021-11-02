HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > MacOS Monterey Is Bricking Old Macs

MacOS Monterey Is Bricking Old Macs

By | 2 Nov 2021

Apple’s latest operating system, MacOS Monterey, is reportedly bricking older Mac models, according to numerous complaints on social media.

As DigiTrends report, Apple’s Discussions forum, Twitter, and Reddit is filled with frustrated users not able to turn their machines on after going through the update installation, and that recovery features don’t fix the problem.

2018 and 2019 MacBook Pros are among the machines bricking, along with iMac and Mac Mini models.

Some users have suggested restoring your computer’s firmware can fix the issue, but this is a complex procedure involving a second Mac and the Apple Configurator 2 tool.

Apple is currently beta testing MacOS 12.1, which may include a fix. Until then, hold tight, I guess?

About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
Projector Shortages Hurting Retail, Custom & Pro AV Industry
Steve Wozniak “Can’t Tell The Difference” Between iPhone 12 And 13
Beats Fit Pro Want To Hit The Gym With You
Chromebooks Shipments Slow As Work, School Returns
Apple In Talks With Panasonic For Car Battery Supply
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Is Inflation An Issue Locally? It Is In The US
Latest News
/
November 2, 2021
/
Projector Shortages Hurting Retail, Custom & Pro AV Industry
Latest News
/
November 2, 2021
/
Steve Wozniak “Can’t Tell The Difference” Between iPhone 12 And 13
Apple Latest News
/
November 2, 2021
/
Amazon To Launch Internet Satellites In 2022
Latest News
/
November 2, 2021
/
Beats Fit Pro Want To Hit The Gym With You
Latest News
/
November 2, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Is Inflation An Issue Locally? It Is In The US
Latest News
/
November 2, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
With a sharp rise in energy prices a big jump in government bond yields and strong inflation figures, it’s looking...
Read More