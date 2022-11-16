HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Steve Jobs’ Old Sandals Sold For Insane Amount

Steve Jobs’ Old Sandals Sold For Insane Amount

By | 16 Nov 2022

A pair of old “well used” Birkenstocks that hail back to the mid-70s have become the most expensive pair of sandals ever sold.

Steve Jobs’ brown suede Birkenstocks went under the hammer on Sunday at auction house Julien’s Auctions, where they sold for an insane A$323 million ($218,750).

“The cork and jute footbed retains the imprint of Steve Jobs’ feet, which had been shaped after years of use,” the auction house said in the listing.

The sandals were expected to bring US$60,000, and ended up selling for three times this price. The buyer was not named.



About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
Apple Removed 540,000 Apps In Three Months
Apple, Google, Intel, Adobe, Settle A$614 Million Poaching Suit
Apple Set To Fork Out $400M+ After Dodgy ‘BatteryGate’
Musk Good For Business: Twitter Spending, Installations Surge
Epic Games Praises ACCC’s Digital Probe Into “App Store Abuses”
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Asana Lays Off 9% Of Global Workforce
Latest News
/
November 16, 2022
/
NZ’s Ultra-Fast Broadband “A Resounding Success”
Latest News
/
November 16, 2022
/
Samsung Launches Jet Bot AI+ Robovac In OZ
Latest News
/
November 16, 2022
/
YouTube Expands Shopping Features To Fight Ad Slowdown
Latest News
/
November 16, 2022
/
More Consumers Using Set Top Boxes To Access Content Over TV Apps
Latest News
/
November 16, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Asana Lays Off 9% Of Global Workforce
Latest News
/
November 16, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Asana is the latest in a long line of technology companies slashing its workforce amidst the global economic upheaval. The...
Read More