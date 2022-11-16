A pair of old “well used” Birkenstocks that hail back to the mid-70s have become the most expensive pair of sandals ever sold.

Steve Jobs’ brown suede Birkenstocks went under the hammer on Sunday at auction house Julien’s Auctions, where they sold for an insane A$323 million ($218,750).

“The cork and jute footbed retains the imprint of Steve Jobs’ feet, which had been shaped after years of use,” the auction house said in the listing.

The sandals were expected to bring US$60,000, and ended up selling for three times this price. The buyer was not named.