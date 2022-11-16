Samsung’s Galaxy A54 is set to hit the budget-friendly smartphone market alongside Galaxy S23 in early 2023 according to leaked sources.

News came from 91Mobiles in partnership with the reliable Steve Hemmerstoffer, better known as @OnLeaks.

Galaxy Z and S-series may be Samsung’s flagship models, but the company’s A-series is no less suitable for day-to-day usage.

In fact, the Galaxy A12 was found to be the bestselling Android phone in 2021 as a combination of Samsung’s smart marketing as well as its price.

The previous A53 and A52 models have also been widely reviewed as some of the best Samsung budget phones people can use. They especially come in handy for older people who are not tech-savvy and use smartphones mainly to communicate with their families via social media apps but do not want the pricier flagship models.

Expected price of the Galaxy A54 can be $450 before carrier rebates. Although it is unclear which chipset will power the phone, it could be Snapdragon 7 Gen 1. The model should be good for use for a couple of years with frequent updates.