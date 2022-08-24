SteelSeries has announced three new gaming headsets that offer users access to high-end spatial audio at a lower price bracket.

The most expensive of the new range is the Arctis Nova 7, a mid-range headset that delivers on the premium features of the Arctis Nova Pro, but at a more accessible price tag.

The signature party trick of the Arctis Nova 7 is it’s 360-degree spatial audio that deeply immerses the user within the game with simulated directional sound, perfect for hearing footsteps in competitive shooters or terrifying yourself in a horror game.

Accompanied by high-fidelity speaker drivers and the company’s Sonar Audio Software Suite, SteelSeries say that the audio produced by the Arctis Nova 7 and it’s other headsets allows for finer details not present on other headphones to be heard.

Noise cancellation is powered by second-gen ClearCast AI, whilst a bidirectional microphone reduces the picked up background noise.

Battery life sits at 38 hours, whilst fast charging will add six hours of battery life in only 15 minutes. Connectivity is delivered via 2.4GHz and Bluetooth, which can be used simultaneously for listening to two audio streams at once, as well as easy system switching, such as PC to console.

For supreme comfort, SteelSeries has fitted the new range with their ComfortMax system for easy adjustability, and AirWeave Memory foam ear cups.

The other two headsets in the range are the Arctis Nova 3 and the Arctis Nova 1, which are even cheaper options that still offer high quality, 360-degree spatial audio and the Sonar Audio Software Suite.

The Arctis Nova 3 also has PrismSync RGB, which allows users to customize the appearance of their headset with 16.8 million different colours. It also features AI enhanced audio, multi-platform support and a noise cancelling microphone.

Arct

Despite being the cheapest in the range, the Arctis Nova 1 features the same ComfortMax system, AirWeave Memory Cushions, noise-cancelling microphone, multiplatform support and 3.5mm jack.

The Arctis Nova 7 will launch in Australia for $399, whilst the Arctis Nova 3 will be $199 and the Arctis Nova 1 will be $139.