StayGo Mini Adds Four Ports To Your iPad or MacBook

By | 13 Sep 2021

TwelveSouth has released its StayGo mini USB-C Hub, which adds a headphone jack, USB, USB-C and an HDMI port to an iPad or MacBook.

It goes without saying this is a very necessary product, given that Apple have systemically removed many useful ports from its devices over the years.

It also comes with a 19-inch cable if you wish to place the hub away from your device or slide it under your keyboard.

The StayGo mini USB-C hub is available for $89.95, with free shipping within Australia.

