HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Stamp-Sized Gaming Console Has OLED Display

Stamp-Sized Gaming Console Has OLED Display

By | 21 Oct 2021

Described by its principal engineer as a “high-quality product with a powerful processor,” the Thumby has an OLED display, but it isn’t much bigger than a stamp but is said to play on the level of a regular-sized gaming console.

Made by appropriately named Ohio-based company TinyCircuits, it looks like a Game Boy and comes stacked with five retro games, such as Nokia fave Snake, Tetris and Space Invaders, though users can create their own games using the MicroPython programming language and play multiplayer games through a linking cable.

Currently being sold through Kickstarter from around $25, it charges and updates software through a micro-USB.

To make it even more fun, it has a key chain attached to a key ring, so you’re basically ready to game in OLED glory anywhere, anytime.

About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
Video Games More Popular Than Free-To-Air TV In Australia
Nostalgia Calling As Troubled Nokia Boost The 6310 “Brick”
Sony Bravia XR TVs Set To Get PS5-Perfect Features
Switch Success Super Smash Bros Reveals final character
New Acer Nitro 5 Releases Pack Plenty Of Gaming Punch
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Wesfarmers Stores Seeing “Pent-Up Customer Demand”: CEO
Latest News
/
October 21, 2021
/
Panasonic Offer AV Solutions To Exploration Of Cinema
Latest News
/
October 21, 2021
/
Toys ‘R’ Us Guarantee Next-Day Delivery As Parcels Pile Up At AusPost
Latest News
/
October 21, 2021
/
LG Signature Partner With Sydney Dance Company
Latest News
/
October 21, 2021
/
All Big W Employees Must Be Vaccinated
Latest News
/
October 21, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Wesfarmers Stores Seeing “Pent-Up Customer Demand”: CEO
Latest News
/
October 21, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Wesfarmers CEO Robb Scott has told shareholders that its retail businesses are well positioned to recover, with strong sales “demonstrating...
Read More