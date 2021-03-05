HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Square, Sold In Officeworks, Ramps Up Oz Offering

Square, Sold In Officeworks, Ramps Up Oz Offering

By | 5 Mar 2021

Point-of-sale platform Square is ramping up its offerings in Australia with Square Register, designed for large business.

The new hardware has two screens and can handle inventory, point-of-sale, employees, click and collect, and deliveries. Square Register is part of a new effort from the tech company to pursue customers with large turnovers.

The launch comes just a day after the annual Global Payments Report Australia was leading the charge in its transition towards alternative systems.

Square claims Register is the only all-in-one integrated payments and point-of-sale system currently available in Australia. It can be purchased online or in Officeworks.

Square is a popular POS service with small businesses in Australia and, according to the company, has been growing at an anual average rate of 92pc since its launch here in 2016.

About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
Square to Become Majority Owner of Jay-Z’s Tidal
Officeworks Sales Up 23%, New Push Into Education Market
Officeworks Power Bank Recall
Did Blaupunkt Screw Big Brand Retailers As Their TVs Turn Up On Cheap As Chips
Owner Of Bunnings, Officeworks & Kmart Questioned Over China-Made Stock Levels
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Aussie Favourites Return to LifeStyle in Foxtel’s New Line-Up
Latest News
/
March 5, 2021
/
Apple Supports App Economy with Learning for Developers
Apple Latest News
/
March 5, 2021
/
Samsung Neo QLED TV Lands Today with New 2021 Range
4K TV 8K TV Latest News
/
March 5, 2021
/
Qualcomm’s ‘Snapdragon Sound’ Set To Revolutionise Wireless Audio
Latest News
/
March 5, 2021
/
Marshall Fashionably Late with Wireless Ear Buds
Latest News Sound Sound Buds
/
March 5, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Aussie Favourites Return to LifeStyle in Foxtel’s New Line-Up
Latest News
/
March 5, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Foxtel has announced a huge new schedule of local LifeStyle content ever, with new and returning locally commissioned series going...
Read More