Point-of-sale platform Square is ramping up its offerings in Australia with Square Register, designed for large business.

The new hardware has two screens and can handle inventory, point-of-sale, employees, click and collect, and deliveries. Square Register is part of a new effort from the tech company to pursue customers with large turnovers.

The launch comes just a day after the annual Global Payments Report Australia was leading the charge in its transition towards alternative systems.

Square claims Register is the only all-in-one integrated payments and point-of-sale system currently available in Australia. It can be purchased online or in Officeworks.

Square is a popular POS service with small businesses in Australia and, according to the company, has been growing at an anual average rate of 92pc since its launch here in 2016.