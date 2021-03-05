Good things come to those who wait, and while Marshall has certainly taken its time to jump on the truly wireless ear buds market, its arrival is a stylish one. And, like an amp up to 11, explosive too.

Though rightfully establishing itself as an authority on speakers and headphones, the British manufacturer is best known for its iconic amps, instantly recognisable in towering stacks on the stages of the hardest-rocking bands in the world since the ‘60s. So, it’s only natural that their foray into the tiniest of audio equipment should also be heavy on aesthetics.

The Marshall Mode II earbuds look like black guitar knobs… or amp controls. In a really good way.

The in-ear, truly wireless, noise-cancelling ear buds are extremely compact, noticeably slim, and are adorned with a white Marshall-logo ‘M’, while the case itself mimics the look of a Marshall amp with its black tolex finish. The buds are “effortlessly portable” thanks to their incredibly neat little charging case.

Included in the box are four sizes of silicone ear tips – S, M, L and XL.

But like any Marshall product, it’s not just good looks. The brand claims the Mode II wireless earbuds will deliver “a thunderous audio experience” and there’s also the option to alter the EQ settings in the Marshall Bluetooth app.

Inside the earbuds are 6mm dynamic drivers, which Marshall says will deliver “growling bass, natural-sounding mids, and crisp trebles”.

Music playback is controlled by tapping the earbuds, thanks to touch-sensitive housings, while Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity should ensure fast pairing times and a stable connection.

The earbuds can maintain battery life for about five hours with a further 20 provided by the charging case – about the same as Apple AirPods.

Marshall Mode II Ear Buds will be available from 18 March, RRP £159 (about AU$230).