The European Union has narrowed a probe into Apple’s allegedly unlawful behaviour regarding music streaming apps, in what Spotify is claiming as an early victory.

The EU issued a revised ‘statement objections’ charge sheet, in which it focused “on the contractual restrictions that Apple imposed on app developers which prevent them from informing iPhone and iPad users of alternative music subscription options at lower prices outside of the app and to effectively choose those.”

The EU antitrust case, first filed in 2019, was initially focused on a number of broad practices, including that of Apple forcing its own payment systems upon app users, but has since narrowed to this particular point.

The EU regulator said Apple’s practices in regards to music streaming app developers “are neither necessary nor proportionate for the provision of the App Store on iPhones and iPads,” that they “are detrimental to users of music streaming services on Apple’s mobile devices who may end up paying more” and “negatively affect the interests of music streaming app developers by limiting effective consumer choice.”

“Today, the European Commission sent a clear message that Apple’s anti-competitive behavior and unfair practices have harmed consumers and disadvantaged developers for far too long,” Spotify’s general counsel Eve Konstan said in a statement.

“We urge the commission to reach a swift decision in this case to protect consumers and restore fair competition on the iOS platform.”

Apple is also claiming to be “pleased the EU has narrowed its case and is no longer challenging Apple’s right to collect a commission for digital goods and require the use of the in-app payment systems users trust.

“The App Store has helped Spotify become the top music streaming service across Europe and we hope the European Commission will end its pursuit of a complaint that has no merit,” Apple said.