Founded in 1977, Burton were one of the first manufacturers of snowboards. They’re now the second largest snowboard maker in the US, and they’ve now stepped into the headphone realm in a collaboration with Skullcandy.

Still one of the biggest snowboard companies in the world, Burton sponsor many of the sport’s leading names – such as Anna Gasser (below). Lending their graphic punch to the new Skullcandy wireless headphones and earbuds adds credence to both brands.

The Crusher Evo, Push Active and Mod feature graphics from Burton’s Name Dropper and Rewind sticks, and only 4000 of each model will be made.

The Crusher Evo (top) promise personal sound with the Skullcandy app and have adjustable sensory bass. They have 40 hours battery life, as well as built-in Tile Bluetooth finding technology – handy if you’ve dropped them pulling a gnarly move at the top of the mountain.

The Push Active (below) boost battery life to 44 hours if you need extra time to nail a trick. They also have hands-free voice control, flexible over-ear hooks, and they’re IP55 sweat and water resistant.

The Mod (below) rock Bluetooth 5.2 but drop battery life to 34 hours. Still, they also have the built-in Tile finding function as well as the IP55 rating.

This is a useful collab for both brands as both are seen as movers in the action realm. Burton was founded by Jake Burton, who made his first snowboard by hand in his garage. The company have previously collaborated with Nike.