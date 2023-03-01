HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
HP PC Division Tanks

HP PC Division Tanks

By | 1 Mar 2023

The personal computer slump continues, as HP reported a 19 per cent revenue drop from its PC division.

Revenue for the December quarter fell to A$20.58 billion, the company said, well below analyst forecasts of $21.03 billion.

Consumer PC revenue slipped 36 per cent during the quarter, with commercial revenue down 18 per cent.

Printing revenue was the closest thing to a bright spot for the quarter, only falling by 5 per cent to $4.6 billion, a touch better than Wall Street estimates.

HP has maintained its annual guidance that adjusted profit will be between A$4.77 and $5.37 a share, a sign that it believes the PC market will soon correct.

HP can take heart from similar spirals by rivals Lenovo and Dell.

PC shipments worldwide plunged 28 per cent during the last quarter of 2022, reaching levels last seen in 2018, according to IDC.

Lenovo’s PC revenue crashed 24 per cent during the same quarter, while Dell saw a 37 per cent year-on-year decline in PC shipments.

According to IDC, Dell generates about 55 per cent of its revenue from PCs.



