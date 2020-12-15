HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Sports Watch Maker Suunto Expands Into Harvey Norman

Sports Watch Maker Suunto Expands Into Harvey Norman

By | 15 Dec 2020
Suunto, the manufacturer of sports watches and diving technology, has announced it will expand the availability of its flagship smartwatch into Australian retailer Harvey Norman.

The Finland-based company will now sell the $599 Suunto 7 smart sports watch in Harvey Norman from this week, both in-store and online.

The Suunto 7 was first unveiled at CES in January this year and launched locally in Australia in early March.

The 70g elite sports watch has a number of key features including 24/7 activity data improvements, sport mode customisation, heatmaps to show where hotspots are for activities such as running or cycling, Google Assistant and Google Pay.

The company says expanding its product offering into the Gerry Harvey-owned retailer signals strong growth for 2021.

“Expansion into Harvey Norman, alongside existing distribution channels, is an important next step in the growth of the brand as we take our expertise in high performance, design and innovation and move the brand into a more mainstream position to compete in the growing wearables market,” said Fraser Jones, Head of Suunto ANZ.

“2020 has shown us that with an incredible product and the right distribution we can more than hold our own no matter what challenges or competitors come our way. Our roadmap for 2021 is very exciting and it’s fantastic to have key retailers who pride themselves on consumer education really believing in what we are doing.”

The Suunto 7 is available at www.suunto.com, JB Hi-Fi and Harvey Norman, for $599 AUD.

