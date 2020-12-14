A range of kitchen appliances will come to Aldi’s Special Buys this Saturday December 16, just in time for Christmas.

A 23L digital air fryer oven from Stirling tops the list at $129. Billed enough to fit an entire chicken, the 1800W oven features eight preset functions and an adjustable timer and temperature control, and comes with a food tray, air fry basket, 9″ pizza tray, and grill rack.

A $79.99 food processor from Ambiano will be available as well. The 1000W unit includes a 1.2L capacity food processor and 1.5L blender jug, as well as a blade hook, dough hook, four stainless steel cutting discs, emulsifier disc, grinder mill, citrus press, and spatula. It features a variable speed control, plus pulse, ice crush, and smoothie functions.

Also on offer on Saturday are a $59.99 Ambiano food slicer, a $39.99 dehydrator, a $39.99 vacuum bag sealer (bags and rolls sold separately for $14.99), a $29.99 frozen treat maker, a $24.99 electric knife with storage case, and a $16.99 electric knife sharpener.