New internet speed tests have found that Aussie Broadband offers the fastest fixed broadband service in the country.

Ookla, an internet data insights company who developed the Speedtest, revealed that among top fixed broadband providers in Australia, Aussie Broadband delivered the fastest median download speeds during the September quarter, at 67.40 Mbps.

This is far superior to Optus, who delivered median download speeds of 52.93 Mbps, Telstra who delivered 51.78 Mbps, and TPG, who managed 49.98 Mbps average speeds.

Aussie Broadband also registered the lowest median multi-server latency in Australia at 13 ms (Optus had the worst, at 17ms) and the most consistent service across the quarter.

“In measuring the consistency of each fixed broadband provider’s performance, we found that Aussie Broadband had the highest Consistency in Australia during Q3 2022, with 85.7 per cent of results showing at least a 25 Mbps minimum download speed and 3 Mbps minimum upload speed,” Ookla explains.

In regards to mobile providers, Telstra delivered the fastest median download speed at 95.83 Mbps, well ahead of Optus, who average 86.92 Mbps, and Vodafone, who only managed 66.40 Mbps as an average speed in September.

Despite Telstra’s speed advantage, Optus registered the lowest median multi-server latency in Australia at 35 ms, while there was no statistical winner in regards to consistency across the three-month period.

Of course, these speeds are all relative. Our internet speeds are ranked 71st in the world, while our mobile service is markedly better – the 12th best in the world.