HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Swann Releases 1080p Security Camera With 3-Month Battery

Swann Releases 1080p Security Camera With 3-Month Battery

By | 18 Oct 2022

Swann has launched a new battery-powered Wi-Fi security camera that boasts a battery life of 90 days off a single charge.

The CoreCam Wireless Security Camera​ does as it says on the box, doing away with all wires.

The 1080p camera boasts heat and motion-sensing, night vision, smart mobile alerts, 2-way talk and siren, sturdy weatherproof design, local recording to a 32GB Micro SD card included in the box, as well as cloud storage for additional peace of mind.

It comes with a secure screw-in mounting stand, Micro SD Card, USB to Micro USB, charging cable, mounting screws with plugs, operating instructions, and theft deterrent stickers – the entire package able to be set up in minutes.

You can also monitored and set up via the Swann Security App on Apple and Android mobile devices.

“With the increasing consumer demand for Wi-Fi security solutions, we are proud to be launching the CoreCam Wireless Security Camera into the market,” said Mike Lucas, CEO of Swann Security.

“Swann’s new CoreCam cameras are a fantastic addition to our market leading product lineup that provide seamless 24/7 security to everyday consumers.

“We look forward to bringing additional products to market that make security easy. The CoreCam is a great entry point for anyone looking for an easy to install, yet feature-packed security camera.”

The CoreCam retails for A$179.95 for a one-camera unit.



About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
REVIEW: Swann’s AllSecure 2K Wireless Security System Is Worth Every Cent
Swann’s New NVR Security Kit Can Be Set Up In “Minutes”
Home Security On A Growth Curve As Arlo & Swann Go Head To Head
Smart Home Devices Market Growing, Despite Mass Shortages
Swann Brings 4K Security To Aussie Homes
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

NBN Announces Next Round Of FTTP Upgrades
Latest News
/
October 18, 2022
/
Westpac In Talks To Buy Payments Giant Tyro
Latest News
/
October 18, 2022
/
Skullcandy Returns To Gaming With Headset Range
Latest News
/
October 18, 2022
/
iPhone Delays Expected As Lockdowns Continue
Latest News
/
October 18, 2022
/
Speedtest: Aussie Broadband Fastest, Most-Consistent
Latest News
/
October 18, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

NBN Announces Next Round Of FTTP Upgrades
Latest News
/
October 18, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
NBN Co has added an additional 300,000 premises to its list of suburbs where citizens of eligible to upgrade from...
Read More