Telstra users have been hit with outages this morning, with a representative confirming it was an issue with the 4G network.

“Our 4G network is currently experiencing some technical problems that our team is working on”, a Telstra rep. said at 8:41am.

According to a Telstra spokesperson, the outage was resolved by 9.30am.

Hi Karl, thanks for reaching out, our 4G network is currently experiencing some technical problems that our team is working on. We're hoping to have it resolved as soon as possible. – Lauren — Telstra (@Telstra) October 17, 2022

Down Detector had been flagging problems since roughly 6am this morning.

“An issue affecting calls for some of our mobile customers this morning has been fixed and services are back online,” a Telstra spokesperson told ChannelNews.

“Calls to Triple Zero, data and texts were not affected.

“We’re sorry for the bad start to the morning and we thank everyone for their patience.”