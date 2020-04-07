HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Industry > Coronavirus > S&P Revises Outlooks For Australian Retail REITS

S&P Revises Outlooks For Australian Retail REITS

By | 7 Apr 2020
, ,

S&P has revised the outlooks for four Australian retail REITs to negative and one to stable, citing limited buffering to absorb “the likely economic recession and depressed retail environment due to the COVID-19 pandemic”. It kept its rating the same for three REITs.

The ratings agency has forecast Australia’s real GDP to grow by 0.4% in 2020, and expects that retail landlords’ credit quality will weaken as retail tenants’ increasingly struggle to pay rent.

“Government measures to contain COVID-19 are particularly hurting industries that rely on discretionary consumer spending,” S&P said. “The large flagship assets that house these retail businesses are predominantly owned by rated retail REITs.”

Although Australia is not yet in a complete shutdown, major retailers have already closed some 7700 stores.

It will be vital for property owners to support their retail tenants in remaining financially viable, both during the COVID-19 pandemic and after restrictions begin to ease.

“Most REITs we rate can afford losses for about three months before breaching downgrade thresholds. We believe landlords are likely to seek government tax relief and reduce operating expenses to limit the earnings hit,” S&P said.

S&P’s revised outlooks are as follows:

  • GPT Wholesale Shopping Centre Fund: BBB+ Stable –> BBB+ Negative
  • QIC Property Fund: A Positive –> A Stable
  • QIC Shopping Centre Fund: A- Stable A-2 –> A- Negative A-2
  • Scentre Group: A Stable A-1 –> A Negative A-1
  • Vicinity Centres: A Stable –> A Negative
  • AMP Capital: A Stable
  • Australian Prime Property Fund Retail: A- Negative A-2
  • BWP Trust: A- Stable
About Post Author
Editor in Chief at 4square media
, , , ,
You may also like
Vodafone Introduces $10 ‘Stay Connected’ Plan For Customers Experiencing Financial Hardship
Sales at David Jones Fell 19% In March, But Online Sales Grew By 108%
Australia’s Consumer Confidence Rebounds By 10.1%, The Most Significant Jump On Record
COVID-19: Oz Business Confidence Hits A Record Low In March, But Could Rise In April
ACCC Chair Sims Zooms In On CV19 Comms Risk
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Samsung Beats Coronavirus Downturn While LG Wobbles
Brands Coronavirus Finance
/
April 7, 2020
/
TCL Unveils Wireless In-Ear Headphones & Heart-Rate Monitoring Headphones For Active Users
Headphones Latest News TCL
/
April 7, 2020
/
Vodafone Introduces $10 ‘Stay Connected’ Plan For Customers Experiencing Financial Hardship
Coronavirus Latest News Vodafone
/
April 7, 2020
/
Sales at David Jones Fell 19% In March, But Online Sales Grew By 108%
Coronavirus Latest News Retailers
/
April 7, 2020
/
Australia’s Consumer Confidence Rebounds By 10.1%, The Most Significant Jump On Record
Coronavirus Industry Latest News
/
April 7, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Samsung Beats Coronavirus Downturn While LG Wobbles
Brands Coronavirus Finance
/
April 7, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
Samsung Electronics whose health is crucial to South Korea’s economy has reported a 2.7% increase in profits and a 5%...
Read More