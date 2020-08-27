HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Gaming > Console > Sony Warns “Limited” PS5 Units Available For Invite-Only Pre-Order

Sony Warns “Limited” PS5 Units Available For Invite-Only Pre-Order

By | 27 Aug 2020
, , , ,

Sony has warned only a “limited quantity” of PS5 consoles will be available for pre-order this holiday season, as the gaming maker opens registrations for invite-online pre-orders in the US.

In Australia, retailers such as Harvey Norman & EB Games have offered a registration page for consumers to elect their interest in pre-ordering, with US news indicating limited quantities versus previous years.

Sony has advised it will invite selected existing customers to be the first to pre-order their PS5 console from PlayStation, with a US address required for shipping.

Customers will be selected according to “previous interests and PlayStation activities.”

Consumers are invited to submit a request to be considered for receiving an invitation here, and if selected will receive an email will further instructions – similar in format to registration sites by Australian retailers for pre-order selection.

Commentators claim Sony has dragged out its PlayStation 5 reveal, seemingly influenced by the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Sony’s PlayStation 5 pre-order page has not mentioned a release date or price of the new console, which is being hotly anticipated in relation to Microsoft’s forthcoming Xbox console.

[EB Games]

[Harvey Norman]

About Post Author
CONTRIBUTOR (Award-nominated technology writer)
, , , , , ,
You may also like
New Batman-less Batman Game To Release Next Year
PS5 Commercial Dropped, Expected To Launch Soon
Sony Releases Free App To Turn Digital Cameras Into Webcams
Poor Performing Tech Site CNET Up For Sale Value Drops From $1.8B To Sub $500M
Nintendo Switch Inventory Set To Return To ‘Normal’ Soon
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Xbox Unifies UX Ahead Of Series X
Console Gaming Latest News
/
August 27, 2020
/
Apple To Open World-First Floating Store
Apple Industry Latest News
/
August 27, 2020
/
41% Oz Businesses Report Revenue Drop In August
Coronavirus Industry
/
August 27, 2020
/
Curved Monitors Poised For ‘Significant’ Growth 2021
Display Latest News Monitors
/
August 27, 2020
/
Bankwest Joins Samsung Pay As Contactless Payments Rise
Communication Finance Latest News
/
August 27, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Xbox Unifies UX Ahead Of Series X
Console Gaming Latest News
/
August 27, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
The August 2020 update for Xbox is pushing a unified user interface experience across Xbox One and the upcoming Xbox...
Read More