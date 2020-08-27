Sony has warned only a “limited quantity” of PS5 consoles will be available for pre-order this holiday season, as the gaming maker opens registrations for invite-online pre-orders in the US.

In Australia, retailers such as Harvey Norman & EB Games have offered a registration page for consumers to elect their interest in pre-ordering, with US news indicating limited quantities versus previous years.

Sony has advised it will invite selected existing customers to be the first to pre-order their PS5 console from PlayStation, with a US address required for shipping.

Customers will be selected according to “previous interests and PlayStation activities.”

Consumers are invited to submit a request to be considered for receiving an invitation here, and if selected will receive an email will further instructions – similar in format to registration sites by Australian retailers for pre-order selection.

Commentators claim Sony has dragged out its PlayStation 5 reveal, seemingly influenced by the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Sony’s PlayStation 5 pre-order page has not mentioned a release date or price of the new console, which is being hotly anticipated in relation to Microsoft’s forthcoming Xbox console.