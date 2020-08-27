DJI has launched its new OM 4 smartphone stabiliser, which features a magnetic system to allow quicker and easier attachment and detachment of phones.

The latest entry in DJI’s rebranded Osmo Mobile line, the three-axis OM 4 also includes upgraded motors, new creative capture modes, and a portable folding design.

Its new magnetic attachment system can be used either with a lightweight metal clamp or ring holder, and according to DJI, the unit’s design allows it to be controlled with one hand. It includes a battery life of 15 hours, and can also be used as a portable battery pack.

Connecting via Bluetooth with the DJI Mimo app allows it to access functionality such as automatically tracking subjects using the gimbal; gesture controls; time lapse; and spinning gimbal shots.

According to Paul Pan, Senior Product Line Manager at DJI, the OM stabiliser range has become easier and more accessible to use with each new iteration.

“With its new magnetic attachment and folding design, the DJI OM 4 again goes farther so anyone, no matter their experience with gimbals, can pick it up and make content that pulls in the viewer.

“As people around the globe now rely on their smartphones to navigate the new work-from-home world, stay connected with loved ones and showcase their lives, the DJI OM 4 is our phone’s companion we need to make capturing footage fun, smooth and magnetic.”

The OM 4 is available online or from authorised retailers at RRP $239 AUD, and comes with a magnetic ring holder, magnetic phone clamp, grip tripod, wrist strap, storage pouch and power cable.