HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Sony TV Update Fixes PS5 Gaming Bug

Sony TV Update Fixes PS5 Gaming Bug

By | 4 Jul 2022

Sony has released a new firmware update that addresses an issue that limited the gaming capabilities of their top TV’s.

The LED/LCD televisions, which were labelled ‘Perfect for PS5’, had an issue where enabling variable refresh rate (VRR) caused the HDR contrast to lose quality as the backlight’s local dimming function was disabled.

Sony announced VRR on PS5 in April, and until now, caused issues on several of the company’s TVs. Firmware update v6.5929 is being “rolled out now, providing an immediate improvement in contrast performance during VRR gaming,” according to hdtvtest.

Those with Sony OLED televisions were unaffected due to different dimming technology, whilst those with the 2021 X85J and X85K were also unaffected, as they used the Bravia XR Cognitive Processor for local dimming.

The full list of affected models that the firmware update will fix the issue on was tweeted by Vincent Teoh (@Vincent_Teoh).

Whilst most users will find the issues fixed instantly with the new update, the firmware may take some time to reach all affected televisions.



About Post Author
, , , , , ,
You may also like
Sony’s One-Inch Camera Sensor Debuts Next Week
New B&W Headphones, Takes On Sony XM5
Sony Unveil New Gaming Headsets And Monitors
Sony Addresses Criticism As Playstation Plus Premium Launches In Australia
Sony Working On 100MP Sensor For Mid-Range Phones
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

World-First MicroLED Contact Lens Revealed
Latest News
/
July 4, 2022
/
Foxtel Media, Essence Reveals FoxTest Ad Experimentation Platform
Latest News
/
July 4, 2022
/
Over 40,000 Retail Job Vacancies In Australia
Latest News
/
July 4, 2022
/
Sendle, AirTasker Fire Staff As Tech Bubble Bursts
Latest News
/
July 4, 2022
/
Breville Closes Italian Cofffee Co Deal As Shares Plunge 40%
Latest News
/
July 4, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

World-First MicroLED Contact Lens Revealed
Latest News
/
July 4, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Californian company Mojo Vision has created the world’s first MicroLED augmented reality smart contact lens, which users can control with...
Read More