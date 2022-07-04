Sony has released a new firmware update that addresses an issue that limited the gaming capabilities of their top TV’s.

The LED/LCD televisions, which were labelled ‘Perfect for PS5’, had an issue where enabling variable refresh rate (VRR) caused the HDR contrast to lose quality as the backlight’s local dimming function was disabled.

Sony announced VRR on PS5 in April, and until now, caused issues on several of the company’s TVs. Firmware update v6.5929 is being “rolled out now, providing an immediate improvement in contrast performance during VRR gaming,” according to hdtvtest.

Those with Sony OLED televisions were unaffected due to different dimming technology, whilst those with the 2021 X85J and X85K were also unaffected, as they used the Bravia XR Cognitive Processor for local dimming.

The full list of affected models that the firmware update will fix the issue on was tweeted by Vincent Teoh (@Vincent_Teoh).

Sony's rolled out firmware update v6.5929 to enable local dimming in VRR mode on BRAVIA XR LED LCDs from 2021 (X90J, X95J, Z9J) & 2022 (X90K, X95K, Z9K), thus improving contrast performance during VRR gaming. I don't have any of these TVs to test, but let me know how you get on! pic.twitter.com/NwIFsjGrTO — Vincent Teoh (@Vincent_Teoh) June 29, 2022

Whilst most users will find the issues fixed instantly with the new update, the firmware may take some time to reach all affected televisions.