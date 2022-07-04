HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Breville Closes Italian Cofffee Co Deal As Shares Plunge 40%

Breville Closes Italian Cofffee Co Deal As Shares Plunge 40%

By | 4 Jul 2022

Breville Group Limited whose share value is down 40% has acquired Italian coffee group LELIT for $140M of which $84M is cash.

The group that are facing major trading headwinds has seen the share value of the Company fall from a high of $32.50 in January 2022 to $18.34 today.

Founded in Castegnato, Italy in 1985, LELIT designs, manufactures, and markets premium prosumer home coffee equipment in Europe with Breville looking to grow their share of this market globally by taking advantage of their distribution networks.

Breville claim that ‘As a rapidly growing disruptor in the premium Italian-made espresso machine and grinder market, the acquisition of LELIT strategically complements Breville’ s award-winning coffee portfolio and brings together two iconic companies in the design and distribution of preeminent home coffee equipment”.

Breville said that the purchase is on a cash and debt free basis and is subject to customary post settlement adjustments.

Total consideration comprises A$84m in cash and the issue of 3,100,205 BRG ordinary shares.

The number of Shares to be issued has been calculated based on a Share price of A$27.64 which was set in March 2022.

The total consideration for reporting purposes is A$140 million and is based on the Share component being valued at market prices at transaction completion.

The Shares are subject to a five-year trading lock post completion.

Key members of the LELIT Group management team, including the founders, have joined the Breville Group and the integration of the LELIT Group is underway claim Breville executives.



About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, , ,
You may also like
Breville Confirms Guidance, Celebrates Five-Year Rise
Breville Buys Italian Coffee Kings LELIT For $168.4M
Breville To Jack Up Prices Due To Inflation
Breville Faces Product Shortages In Key Markets
Breville Eco Product Slammed As Dodgy By Choice
target="_blank"
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

World-First MicroLED Contact Lens Revealed
Latest News
/
July 4, 2022
/
Foxtel Media, Essence Reveals FoxTest Ad Experimentation Platform
Latest News
/
July 4, 2022
/
Over 40,000 Retail Job Vacancies In Australia
Latest News
/
July 4, 2022
/
Sendle, AirTasker Fire Staff As Tech Bubble Bursts
Latest News
/
July 4, 2022
/
Sony TV Update Fixes PS5 Gaming Bug
Latest News
/
July 4, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

World-First MicroLED Contact Lens Revealed
Latest News
/
July 4, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Californian company Mojo Vision has created the world’s first MicroLED augmented reality smart contact lens, which users can control with...
Read More