Sony Unveils 4K Gaming TV Designed For PS5

By | 2 May 2023

Sony has unveiled the Sony Gaming TV X90L, a 4K display with a 120Hz refresh rate designed for the PlayStation.

The Sony TV X90L comes in 55-inch, 75-inch, and 98-inch options, and sports two HDMI 2.1 ports, and support for variable refresh rates.

It also automatically detects the content of PlayStation 5 and matches the appropriate image settings to each game.

This gaming-focused monitor comes as the company is doubling down on its gaming hardware focus following years of component shortages – the company shipped 6.1 million extra PlayStation 5 consoles in the latest financial year, compared to 2022, meaning there’s an ever-growing market for a PS5-focused monitor.

In-built tools provide black balance adjustment, VRR switch, motion blur reduction, HDR automatic mapping, content-adaptive image mode, and crosshairs.

The Sony TV X90 L is priced in China at 7,499 yuan (A$1,630) for the 55-inch version, and 39,999 yuan (A$8,700) for the 98-inch model.

There’s no word as to whether these will make their way to our shores – but there’s certainly a market of PlayStation gamers that would consider this is a must-buy.



