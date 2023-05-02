Australians are set to spend $925 million on Mother’s Day this year, a whopping $166 million more than last year, according to research from the Australian Retailers Association and Roy Morgan.

The average price of gifts has also gone up — no doubt with expectations of inflation — with the average buyer to spend $92 each, compared to $80 in 2022.

84 per cent of buyers are planning to splash out the same amount or more this year.

Nearly half of all Australians aged 18+, some 10.1 million, plan to participate in Mother’s Day.

“With just over two weeks until Mother’s Day, Australians are set to open their wallets and their hearts. Amid ongoing cost of living pressures, many will be making an exception to spoil their mums – or in some instances other special people in their lives,” ARA CEO Paul Zahra says.

“It’s an important milestone to celebrate the immense contribution of mums and the sacrifices they make, but many Australians also take the opportunity to show their appreciation for their partners, caregivers, and other family members.

“With an occasion such as Mother’s Day, we typically see shoppers becoming more selfless. While people may be reluctant to spoil themselves due to the high costs of living, they’re still enthusiastic to splash out on loved ones.

“A lot of Aussies will likely opt to arrange a family feast, which will certainly provide much-needed boost for food and hospitality businesses.”