Home > Latest News > Sony Unveil Affordable Dolby Atmos Soundbar

Sony Unveil Affordable Dolby Atmos Soundbar

By | 10 Sep 2021

Sony has unleashed the very impressive looking HT-A5000, the company’s 5.1.2 channel soundbar which simulates ‘vertical audio’, through the use of up-firing speakers with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X.

Sony is claiming this one soundbar will replicate, and hopefully replace, the ceiling and around-room speakers that many use in a bid to gain true surround sound. The S-Force PRO Front Surround uses the front X-Balanced Speaker Unit and dedicated sound field processing tech to simulate a wide horizontal sound field.

Sony’s Sound Field Optimisation uses inbuilt mics to measure the size of the room, and the position of the other speakers and adjusts accordingly.

The soundbar also has a dual sub, two up-firing speakers, X-Balanced front-facing speakers, and what Sony are calling DSEE Extreme, which upscales compressed digital files.

Price-wise, it will retail for roughly $1,250. There’s no news regarding local availability yet.

