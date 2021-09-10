Houseparty is slamming its doors shut, despite building quite a solid user base during the pandemic.

The group video-chat app will be removed from app stores immediately, and will continue to work for those with the app until October.

The team that developed the app, which was acquired by Fortnite creator Epic Games in 2019, will be set to work on other projects within the company.

Their new work will be “in a more rich form than 2D video—one that is better positioned to shape the next generation,” said Houseparty co-founder and chief executive Sima Sistani.

The company said it “can’t give the app or our community the attention it deserves.”