The worldwide security tech industry has grown during the second quarter of 2021, with vendor revenue jumping by 12.2 per cent year-over-year, to hit AUD$6.38 billion, an increase of $685 million.

According to the International Data Corporation’s Worldwide Quarterly Security Appliance Tracker, total security appliance shipments grew 15 per cent year over year int he June quarter, to nearly 1.3 million units.

“The global security appliance market delivered another quarter of strong growth in Q2 2021, which highlights the relevance of security hardware as part of mixed strategies designed to protect hybrid ecosystems within different vertical industries,” said Carlo Dávila, research manager, Enterprise Trackers at IDC.

The Asia-Pacific region enjoyed growth of 24.4 per cent during the quarter.