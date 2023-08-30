Sony have recently announced two new additions to its full-frame, interchangeable lens, compact camera lineup, the Alpha 7CR, and Alpha 7CII.

IFA visitors are expecting a hands-on experience of the lineup on the show floor at IFA 2023. The event is set to offer an exciting opportunity to test out the features and capabilities in person.

See below the features of each camera:

Alpha 7C II: Compact Performance

Equipped with a full-frame Exmor R CMOS sensor (approx. 33.0MP) and the latest BIONZ XR image processing engine.

Compact design measuring about 4.88″ x 2.8″ x 2.5″ and weighing approximately 18.1 oz.

ISO sensitivities range from 100 to 51200 (expanded to ISO 50 to 204800) for noise-free shooting.

Employs AI-processing unit and BIONZ XR processors for Real-time Recognition AF and 5-axis in-body image stabilization with a 7.0 step advantage.

Supports high-quality 4:2:2 10-bit video recording up to 4K60p.

Features S-Cinetone color science for cinematic video.

Alpha 7CR: High-Resolution Compact

Features a full-frame Exmor R CMOS sensor (approx. 61.0MP) and the latest BIONZ XR image processing engine.

Compact design similar to Alpha 7C II, weighing approximately 18.2 oz.

Standard ISO sensitivity ranges from 100 to 32000 (expanded to ISO 50 to 102400).

Incorporates 7.0-step optical 5-axis in-body image stabilization.

Equipped with Pixel Shift Multi Shooting for ultra-high-resolution images.

Utilizes AI-processing unit and BIONZ XR processors for enhanced AF performance and subject recognition.

See below some more common features:

Compact Size and High Mobility – Dimensions: Approx. 4.88 inches x 2.8 inches x 2.5 inches, weight: Approx.18.1 oz, and wide range of E-mount lenses compatibility for varied image expressions.

AI-Powered AF Performance – Same AI processing unit as Alpha 7RV, real-time recognition AF recognises various subjects accurately, supports tracking of people, animals, birds, insects, cars, trains, and airplanes.

Advanced Video Performance – High-quality 4K video recording with rich gradation, features S-Log3 and S-Cinetone for cinematic video, supports Creative Look for easy style changes.

Operability and Connectivity – Touch-operable vari-angle LCD monitor, 7.0-step optical 5-axis in-body image stabilisation, compatible with Creators’ App for remote camera operation and image transfer.

Environmental Considerations – Uses recycled materials, including SORPLAS, for reduced environmental impact, screen reader function and menu Magnify Display added to assist creators.

See below current pricing and availability:

Alpha 7C II: Camera only (Black, Silver): $2,199.99 USD, $2,999.99 CAN, $3,499.00 AUD

Camera with 28 – 60mm lens (Black, Silver): $2,499.99 USD, $3,399.99 CAN, AUD still to come.

Alpha 7C R: Camera only (Black, Silver): $2,999.99 USD, $4,099.99 CAN, $4,999.00 AUD

GP-X2 extension: $159.99 USD, $214.99 CAN, AUD still to come.