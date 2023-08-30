Samsung are tipped to showcase its new BESPOKE AI Washer / Dryer Combo, equipped with Digital Inverter Heat Pump technology at IFA 2023. Designed to eliminate transferring laundry from washer to dryer by completing the load in one step. It has a 25KG large washing capacity, paired with a 13KG heat pump drying capability.

EVP and Head of the Customer Experience Team of the Digital Appliances Business at Samsung Electronics, Junhwa Lee said, “Samsung’s first BESPOKE AI Washer & Dryer Combo with Digital Inverter Heat Pump technology not only makes doing laundry much easier by providing hassle-free load transfer, but it also saves space. The laundry experience can now be more pleasant and easier, while also saving energy by AI Energy Mode in SmartThings Energy.”

This system allows users to save home space, and time by completing a full laundry cycle in one machine. Simple and flat, it blends well with any interior space, along with other appliances and furniture.

The cycles have been designed to give a more holistic, seamless experience. Once the machine has been started, users can control it and select the course through the Wide LCD display, which indicates reports at the end of the cycle.

AI Wash allows the system to detect the weight, softness of the fabric in each load, and the ongoing level of soiling based on water turbidity, in order to optimise the amount of water and detergent. It then continually adjusts the soaking, rinsing and spinning time to achieve the best results.

Samsung’s advanced technologies have been applied to help users manage efficiently. Upon completion, the door will automatically open for users to take out the laundry. It will expel humid air and heat, all while bringing in fresh air to the drum.

It’s equipped with Heat Exchanger Auto Cleaning System, which preserves the quality of drying, and supports AI Energy Mode in SmartThings Energy.

This system is set to be displayed during IFA 2023, taking place in Berlin, Germany, starting on September 1st.