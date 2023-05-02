HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Sony Shares Slump Following Profit Decline Forecast

Sony Shares Slump Following Profit Decline Forecast

By | 2 May 2023

Sony shares tumbled by almost 5 per cent, as the company said it expects its operating profit for the Japanese financial year to fall.

Sony expects operating profit in the year ending March 31 to fall by 3.2 per cent to A$13 billion.

This is despite a massive uptick in PlayStation 5 console sales, from 19.1 million for the previous year to a record 25 million consoles.

“We can now deliver PlayStation 5 to almost anywhere in the world without keeping our customers waiting,” Sony Group President Hiroki Totoki said, after years of hardware component shortages crippled the early growth of the console.

Elsewhere it wasn’t such good news.

Sony expects earnings at its music and pictures divisions to be flat, profits from financial services will drop by 20 per cent, while its image sensor operating profit will dip by 5.8 per cent.

Overall operating profit for the three months that ended March 31 fell 7.3 per cent to A$1.4 billion.



About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
Sony Unveils 4K Gaming TV Designed For PS5
Sony Expected To Post 36% Drop In Net Profit
Huge Line-Up For CEDIA Expo 2023
Sega To Buy Angry Birds For $1.5 Billion
New Sony Studio Headphones Designed For Spatial Audio
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Cash Rate Increased Again: AUD Rises, ASX Falls
Latest News
/
May 2, 2023
/
Sony Unveils 4K Gaming TV Designed For PS5
Latest News
/
May 2, 2023
/
Aussies To Spend $925 Million On Mother’s Day
Latest News
/
May 2, 2023
/
BREAKING NEWS:Mistrial Declared In Apple Watch Patent Case
Latest News
/
May 2, 2023
/
Amazon Prime Price To Rise 42% In Australia
Latest News
/
May 2, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Cash Rate Increased Again: AUD Rises, ASX Falls
Latest News
/
May 2, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
The Reverse Bank has decided to increase the cash rate target by 25 basis points to 3.85 per cent. As...
Read More