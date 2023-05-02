HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Amazon Prime Price To Rise 42% In Australia

Amazon Prime Price To Rise 42% In Australia

By | 2 May 2023

Amazon Australia has implemented its first price hike for the Prime subscription service since its 2018 launch.

The Prime subscription price will jump from $6.99 to $9.99 a month –  a 42 per cent increase.

Yearly subscriptions will also leap significantly, up from $59 to $79 a year — a 33 per cent jump.

Although this isn’t likely to win the company any fans, their streaming offering is still cheaper than Netflix, Disney +, Binge, and Stan – and comes with free shipping on a number of items through Amazon, plus a music streaming service.

Amazon Australia’s head of Prime, Marcos Regalo, said the company is building its offer, and the price rise reflects this.

“With the continued expansion of Prime member benefits, and so we can continue growing the offering, we will change the price of Prime,” he said.



About Post Author
, , , , , , ,
You may also like
Amazon Shares Up 10% As Sales Rebound
Amazon Begins New Rounds Of Mass Layoffs
Beats Studio Buds+ Revealed
Disney Sues Ron DeSantis Over ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Retaliation.
Ecovacs Cleans Up After iRobot Crashes
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Cash Rate Increased Again: AUD Rises, ASX Falls
Latest News
/
May 2, 2023
/
Sony Unveils 4K Gaming TV Designed For PS5
Latest News
/
May 2, 2023
/
Aussies To Spend $925 Million On Mother’s Day
Latest News
/
May 2, 2023
/
BREAKING NEWS:Mistrial Declared In Apple Watch Patent Case
Latest News
/
May 2, 2023
/
Sony Shares Slump Following Profit Decline Forecast
Latest News
/
May 2, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Cash Rate Increased Again: AUD Rises, ASX Falls
Latest News
/
May 2, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
The Reverse Bank has decided to increase the cash rate target by 25 basis points to 3.85 per cent. As...
Read More