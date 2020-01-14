Sony Set To Skip E3 Again, Despite PS5 Release

Sony is set to skip E3 again this year in a major blow for the annual video game conference, despite the oncoming release of the latest PlayStation model.

Instead, the global gaming giant has taken their publicity into their own hands by hosting their own events throughout the year to discuss the next-gen PlayStation 5.

‘We have great respect for the ESA as an organisation, but we do not feel the vision of E3 2020 is the right venue for what we are focused on this year,’ a Sony spokesperson told GamesIndustry.biz.

While the move is a hit for E3, which is ran by ESA, it’s also set to upset many fans who anticipated viewing Sony’s PlayStation 5 at the event.

But Sony was once a regular fixture at E3 – with a huge booth on the show floor and annual press conferences full of game and hardware announcements.

However, just last year, Sony withdrew from the show saying it wanted to ‘think differently.’

The move had critics and observers speculating that Sony pulled out because it didn’t have enough to show but would return in 2020 to rebuild hype for the PlayStation 5.

But now, it’s clear that Sony no longer sees value in attending the annual game conference – which is also the industry’s biggest trade show.

But they’re not alone – Microsoft has also joined Sony in withdrawing from E3 and likewise holding their own Xbox events and interviews at the L.A. Live complex, just next door.

It left last year’s E3 feeling strangely empty.

The news comes weeks after leaks revealed the design of the latest PS5.