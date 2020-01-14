HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Amazon’s Best Selling Speaker Is On Sale: Oontz Angle 3

By | 14 Jan 2020
New year, new sales.

And right now, you can purchase Amazon’s best-selling speaker – the Oontz Angle 3 – for the lowest price available.

With over 44,000 customer reviews with only 7 per cent first-star rating on Amazon, the Oontz Angle 3 (3rd Gen) has been claimed Amazon’s ‘Best Selling Speaker’ as of last week.

The reasons behind the booming popularity is obvious – it features a ‘Higher Quality Crystal Clear Stereo Sound’ which gives it a distinct and louder music system.

It’s IPX5 water resistant, meaning no-fuss, stress-free trips to the beach during the summer break and has a battery life of up to 14 hours straight playing time.

In addition, its use of advanced antenna design with Bluetooth 4.2, you can now play music from 100-feet away from the speaker.

The Oontz Angle 3 is on sale for $24.95 at Amazon online.

