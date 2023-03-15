HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Sony Retinal Projection Camera Helps Visually Impaired

Sony Retinal Projection Camera Helps Visually Impaired

By | 15 Mar 2023

Sony Electronics upcoming DSC-HX99RNV is a retinal projection kit to help the visually impaired document their world.

Consisting of Sony’s DSC-HX99 compact camera, as well as QD Laser’s RETISSA NEOVIEWER, which is a viewfinder which uses laser retinal projection tech, this is set to make a positive impact on many lives.

“We continue to leverage creativity and technology to enhance the accessibility of our products, services and experiences,” says Yang Cheng, Vice President, Imaging Solutions, Sony Electronics Inc.

“The Retina Projection Camera kit is a step in our commitment to a future that empowers all types of creators.

“Sony welcomes the opportunity to use our digital imaging technology in this new and innovative way.”

This Cyber-shot travel zoom model covers everything from wide-angle to super-telephoto in a compact body completed with a 24-720 mm (30x) high-power zoom lens.

With the RETISSA NEOVIEWER you have an accessory viewfinder, where a digital image from the camera is projected to the retina to see surroundings. The viewer can then take a photo or record video.

This combines as a way for users to view landscapes or faces, as well as read signs and grab images through retinal projection.

With the kit, you can shoot high-speed and high-precision AF performance and support for recording in RAW format. This is a completely new format which hasn’t been put to practical use before.

As a way to send this revolutionary new concept out as far as possible, Sony will cover a portion of the sale price. They also plan a collaboration with Japanese and American schools that help pupils with low vision.


534664

About Post Author
, , , , ,
You may also like
Microsoft Granted Access To Confidential Sony Documents
Dolby Atmos Movies Heading To Sony’s Bravia Core Streaming Service
Finally, New Sony 2023 TV range Announced No 8K Models
Sony Launching New Affordable Wireless Headphones
Playstation Plus Free This Weekend
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Amazon Seem Set To Take On Google In The Browser Biz
Latest News
/
March 15, 2023
/
Pioneer Elite Return With Amazing New A/V Receiver
Latest News
/
March 15, 2023
/
ChromeOS 111 Takes Google Fast Pair To Chromebooks
Latest News
/
March 15, 2023
/
Massive Performance Boost For IPhone 15
Latest News
/
March 15, 2023
/
Air Fryer Brand Sold By Woolworths & Target Recalled Because Of Fire Risk
Latest News
/
March 15, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Amazon Seem Set To Take On Google In The Browser Biz
Latest News
/
March 15, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
They had an ill-fated attempt to leap into the web browser business with Silk in 2001, but there are clear...
Read More