Home > Latest News > Pioneer Elite Return With Amazing New A/V Receiver

Pioneer Elite Return With Amazing New A/V Receiver

By | 15 Mar 2023

If you’re setting up your home theatre, Pioneer have you covered with the Elite VSX-LX805 flagship A/V, boasting an extensive feature set.

This starts with the appealing chassis, which combines anti-resonant aluminium heat sinks, high-grade 18,000uf rated capacitors, and an audio signal path for noise reduction at the highest level and premium signal clarity. There’s also support from 32-bit ESS ES9026PRO Hyperstream audiophile DACs.

It’s also friendly with a custom install environment, with Control4, Creston, Savant, URC, Elan and RTI control systems.

Plus, you have 11 channels of amplification and two subwoofer outputs. Indeed, it supports up to a 7.2.4 channel home theatre setup. Then there are two extra wired zone outputs that support two controllable two-channel stereo set ups.

Room correction setup can be done through an app and optional USB mic. There’s also support for Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, Auro 3D, and IMAX Enhanced, plus extra surround sound processing capability through Cirrus Logic and TI DSP chips.

There’s pass-through of all HDR formats, including Dolby Vision, as well as voice control via Alexa Built-in, Google Assistant, Apple Siri, and Josh AI, though that needs to be professionally installed.



