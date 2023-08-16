Sony are currently believed to be working on a brand new PlayStation 5 (PS5), named the PlayStation 5 Slim, likely to have a thinner look, and now a leaked video has showcased the full design of the upcoming model.

The leaked video has had no confirmation as to whether it actually is the PS5 Slim, however many have noted it appears authentic, and seems to be similar in design to the original PS5.

The Slim appears to retain the same form, with four side panels and a slit in the middle, similar to the PS4, however there is a prominent hump on one side, thanks to a disc drive slot. It also appears to features a thinner internal frame body, with two new USB-C ports to the front.

There are also reports Sony are planning to equip the model with an even more powerful 5nm APU from AMD, which is expected to pair beautifully with the slimmer profile.

Finer details including pricing and availability are still not known, however rumours suggest there could be a September launch.