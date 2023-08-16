According to multiple sources and most recently, MySmartPrice and OnLeaks, Bose will be releasing two new pairs of the QuietComfort (QC) Ultra over-ear headphones and earbuds.

According to the Verge, their photos are real closeups of the ready-to-launch QuietComfort Ultra headphones, which seem to include a mixture of features and design picks seen before but also new features an ‘Immersive Audio’ mode much like Apple’s ‘Spatial Audio’.

‘Immersive Audio’ has a couple of capabilities, such as ‘Still’ and ‘Motion’, for the second it optimises audio when you’re moving around.

Another feature to be released incorporate a devoted capacitive volume slider on the ear cups, which varies from other Bose headphones with a new dedicated strip that could hypothetically decrease accidental signals ensuring volume control is more accurate.

According to The Verge’s source, the headphones are comfy, Snapdragon Certified, and will pause when taken off, which could mean the probability of a much higher-quality Bluetooth codec playback on Android devices and low-latency performance most likely designed for gamers.

For the QC Ultra earbuds, the source claims they look almost identical in terms of design and build to the last model launched only last year, but not much else was said.

Bose must likely will be competing against Sony’s launch of their WF-1000XM5 earbuds set to release soon, but we will have to wait until both products are officially launched before we can examine how the new models match up with regards to all the usual specs and pricing.