HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Bose QuietComfort Headphones Leak Unveils Spatial Audio & New Look

Bose QuietComfort Headphones Leak Unveils Spatial Audio & New Look

By | 16 Aug 2023

According to multiple sources and most recently, MySmartPrice and OnLeaks, Bose will be releasing two new pairs of the QuietComfort (QC) Ultra over-ear headphones and earbuds.

According to the Verge, their photos are real closeups of the ready-to-launch QuietComfort Ultra headphones, which seem to include a mixture of features and design picks seen before but also new features an ‘Immersive Audio’ mode much like Apple’s ‘Spatial Audio’.

‘Immersive Audio’ has a couple of capabilities, such as ‘Still’ and ‘Motion’, for the second it optimises audio when you’re moving around.

Courtesy of The Verge

Another feature to be released incorporate a devoted capacitive volume slider on the ear cups, which varies from other Bose headphones with a new dedicated strip that could hypothetically decrease accidental signals ensuring volume control is more accurate.

According to The Verge’s source, the headphones are comfy, Snapdragon Certified, and will pause when taken off, which could mean the probability of a much higher-quality Bluetooth codec playback on Android devices and low-latency performance most likely designed for gamers.

Courtesy of The Verge

For the QC Ultra earbuds, the source claims they look almost identical in terms of design and build to the last model launched only last year, but not much else was said.

Bose must likely will be competing against Sony’s launch of their WF-1000XM5 earbuds set to release soon, but we will have to wait until both products are officially launched before we can examine how the new models match up with regards to all the usual specs and pricing.



About Post Author
Group Editor
, ,
You may also like
Bose Ultra Earbuds Appear In Leaked Renders
EXCLUSIVE:Revenues & Profits Slump At Bose OZ, 1M Subwoofers Recalled
Bose QuietComfort II Earbuds Get Cool Update
Bose Adds 24-Bit Audio To QuietComfort Earbuds II
Bose Discontinues Sport Open Earbuds
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Profits Of Leading Retail Property Group Cut By 78%
Latest News
/
August 16, 2023
/
Aspera Mobile Launches New Cheap AS8 4G Smartphone
Latest News
/
August 16, 2023
/
LG To Showcase Innovative Learning Solutions At EduTECH 2023
Latest News
/
August 16, 2023
/
New xMEMS Partnership To Produce Earbuds With Inspired Design
Latest News
/
August 16, 2023
/
Apple MacBooks Could Finally Get Face ID
Latest News
/
August 16, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Profits Of Leading Retail Property Group Cut By 78%
Latest News
/
August 16, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
One of Australia’s leading retail property groups, Vicinity Centre, might have recently recovered from the lockdown but now the retail...
Read More