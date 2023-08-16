Western Digital have revealed the release of the new WD Black C50 Expansion Card for Xbox, containing up to 1TB, giving gamers more capacity to install today’s top titles.

The card leverages Xbox Velocity Architecture which means it can deliver excellent performance similar to that of the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

Vice President of Global Strategic Partnerships at Western Digital, Susan Park said, “Xbox consoles have been a much beloved gaming staple in households around the globe for decades. With the introduction of the WD_BLACK C50 Expansion Card for Xbox, gamers can continue to enjoy their favorite games with more flexibility so they can focus on accomplishing their next mission or defeating their final boss.”

The expansion card was designed for the expanding of the Xbox Series S/X internal storage, and gives gamers the ability to keep favourite titles ready without having to transfer to and from the console. The card is able to neatly fit in the storage expansion port for Xbox Series S/X, and all gamers need to do is plug in and play.

By purchasing the expansion card, gamers will also gain a one month trial of the Game Pass Ultimate service, retailing for $289.00 AUD for 1TB, and is available now at JB Hi-Fi.