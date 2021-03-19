Sony has given fans a taste of its next-generation PlayStation 5 virtual reality controller, which the company says offers a “stronger” immersion experience.

The Japanese gaming giant shared more details on the look and feel of the VR controller, revealing it will take on an “orb” shape which allows users to hold it more naturally with less constraints.

It also has features such as adaptive triggers on each controller, haptic feedback, finger touch detection, a tracking ring, action buttons and analogue sticks.

“When you’re traversing through rocky desert or trading blows in melee combat, you’ll feel the difference, magnifying the extraordinary visual and audio experience that’s so central to VR,” wrote Hideaki Nishino, senior vice president of platform planning and management at Sony Interactive Entertainment, in a blog post.

“SIE’s Product, Engineering, and Design teams have collaborated to build our new VR controller from the ground up with a goal of making a huge leap from current-gen VR gaming. We’re thrilled with the controller we developed, but what matters now is how game creators will take advantage of the features to design the next generation of VR experiences.

Prototypes of our new VR controller will be in the hands of the development community soon, and we can’t wait to see what ideas they come up with and how the controller helps bring their imagination to life!”

Sony announced it was developing a new VR headset for its PS5 console in February 2021. The headset will be the successor to the original PlayStation VR, which was launched in 2016.

The company has not yet revealed a launch date.