HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Sony Offers Glimpse At Next-Gen PS5 Virtual Reality Controller

Sony Offers Glimpse At Next-Gen PS5 Virtual Reality Controller

By | 19 Mar 2021
,

Sony has given fans a taste of its next-generation PlayStation 5 virtual reality controller, which the company says offers a “stronger” immersion experience.

The Japanese gaming giant shared more details on the look and feel of the VR controller, revealing it will take on an “orb” shape which allows users to hold it more naturally with less constraints.

It also has features such as adaptive triggers on each controller, haptic feedback, finger touch detection, a tracking ring, action buttons and analogue sticks.

“When you’re traversing through rocky desert or trading blows in melee combat, you’ll feel the difference, magnifying the extraordinary visual and audio experience that’s so central to VR,” wrote Hideaki Nishino, senior vice president of platform planning and management at Sony Interactive Entertainment, in a blog post.

“SIE’s Product, Engineering, and Design teams have collaborated to build our new VR controller from the ground up with a goal of making a huge leap from current-gen VR gaming. We’re thrilled with the controller we developed, but what matters now is how game creators will take advantage of the features to design the next generation of VR experiences.

Prototypes of our new VR controller will be in the hands of the development community soon, and we can’t wait to see what ideas they come up with and how the controller helps bring their imagination to life!”

Sony announced it was developing a new VR headset for its PS5 console in February 2021. The headset will be the successor to the original PlayStation VR, which was launched in 2016.

The company has not yet revealed a launch date.

About Post Author
April Glover is Editor at SmartHouse magazine and writes across Channel news. She has been a journalist covering breaking news, business, technology, real-life and lifestyle topics across titles in Australia, New Zealand and the UK since 2015. April began as a cadet journalist at a monthly business magazine, before writing for various mastheads including the Scottish Mail on Sunday in Glasgow. Her work has appeared in New Idea, that's life Australia and UK, The Sun, The Mirror, Daily Mail, Woman's Own, Kidspot, Whimn and Buzzfeed.
, ,
You may also like
CE Brands In Australia With Biggest Growth From 2020 Lockdown
Is Apple Resetting The Headphone Market As Sennheiser Wobbles
PlayStation Store Drops TV And Movies, Streaming Blamed
Sony Headphones Explode After Woman Plugs Flight Adapter Into AC Socket
Sony Has Another Crack At VR
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Electric Bike Fire, Whose Bike & Charger Was It?
eBikes Electric Bikes Latest News
/
March 19, 2021
/
Oz Retail Sales Suffer In February
Latest News
/
March 19, 2021
/
Is LG Electronics Heading Out Of TVs & Appliances? Rocky Shareholder Meeting Looms
Latest News
/
March 19, 2021
/
Samsung Releases Rugged Smartphone Galaxy XCover 5
Latest News Samsung
/
March 19, 2021
/
Afterpay Returns Fire On CBA, Launches Own Banking App
Latest News
/
March 19, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Electric Bike Fire, Whose Bike & Charger Was It?
eBikes Electric Bikes Latest News
/
March 19, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
An electric bike charger has been identified as the cause of an inferno which ripped through a Darlinghurst townhouse early...
Read More