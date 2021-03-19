Microsoft’s unreleased Windows 10X operating system for education and enterprise PCs could be delayed even further, according to reports.

Rumours are circulating that the tech giant will not be ready to release the OS until the second half of 2021.

Windows Central claims Microsoft intends to push back the launch to “ensure the product is ready and robust for a smooth release”.

It seems the Bill Gates-owned company is using this time to iron out bugs and fix any other issues before officially releasing it to the public.

Microsoft has not made any comment on its Windows 10X progress since it was announced it would be refocused for single-screen experiences.

At first, the OS was catered solely for dual screen devices – however COVID-19 pushed Microsoft to change its strategy.

Reports claim Microsoft is aiming to finally sign off on Windows 10X in Spring 2021 (which is March-May in the US).

Single screen PCs with Window 10X could then be shipped in Q2 2021, however it may be affected by the stock shortages currently plaguing the industry.

Windows 10X comes with new features such as a redesigned Start Menu, Taskbar and Action Centre.