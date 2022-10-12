HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Sonos Set To Face New Problems As Bose Goes After Their Soundbar Market

Sonos Set To Face New Problems As Bose Goes After Their Soundbar Market

By | 12 Oct 2022

Sonos is set to come under new pressure from archrival Bose after the US Company announced a new Smart Soundbar 600 compact TV speaker that will take on the struggling Sonos Beam soundbar which Syndigo management claim has “not lived up to expectations”.

Bose is calling their new offering a compact TV speaker with wi-fi streaming smarts and Dolby Atmos as opposed to a soundbar.

According to retailers the small soundbar market has become cluttered with new research showing that consumers are purchasing value soundbars ahead of premium.

This has already had an impact on the likes of Sonos whose shares are down 48% during the past six months, $11% for the month and 52% year to date.

Measuring just 5.61cm tall, 10.39cm deep, and 69.44 cm long, the new Bose Smart Soundbar 600 can also be used by gamers under a monitor.

Analysts claim that the soundbar market that grew 8.9% during COVID is set to fall with growth tipped at 4.2%.

The market is set to be worth over $10 billion by 2029.

The change in media consumption from offline to online is one of the key factors that fueled the soundbar market during COVID lockdowns.

The growing popularity of subscription-based services like Netflix and Amazon Prime complements the growth of soundbars because they give viewers better sound quality.

The inclusion of voice assistance technology in the soundbar is another one of the key factors influencing the market.

The number of wired and wireless soundbar-compatible devices is rapidly expanding as support for technologies like Dolby Atmos spreads to mobile devices like smartphones and tablets.

Before and during COVID, consumers were becoming more inclined to adopt better and more advanced home entertainment devices as a result of these developments now due to inflation consumers are back investing in affordable premium soundbars and value bars that go with a value TV which Samsung is pushing with their new Tizen Smart TV licensing program.



About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, , , ,
You may also like
Bose Unveil The Downsized Smart Soundbar 600
Struggling Sonos Releases Expensive Small Mini Subwoofer
Polk’s New Soundbars One Up The Sonos Arc
COMMENT: IFA Big On Sustainabilty Few New Products
IFA: Qualcomm Looks To Future-Proof With Meta, Bose Partnerships
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

“Huge Conflict Of Interest” If Lew’s Nominee Joins Myer Board
Latest News
/
October 12, 2022
/
Google Facing Billions In Damages For Incognito Mode
Latest News
/
October 12, 2022
/
PC Market Suffers Steepest Decline Since Mid-1990s
Latest News
/
October 12, 2022
/
House Of Marley Unveil It’s Loudest Speaker Ever
Latest News
/
October 12, 2022
/
“Very Few Reasons” To Retain Customer Data: Telstra CEO
Latest News
/
October 12, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

“Huge Conflict Of Interest” If Lew’s Nominee Joins Myer Board
Latest News
/
October 12, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Major Myer shareholder Investors Mutual has flagged the potential for a huge conflict of interest if Premier Investment’s nominee Terry...
Read More