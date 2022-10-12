Panasonic a long time leader in the tough notebook market has released a new TOUGHBOOK 40 into the Australian market.

Housing a modular design the new notebook allows mobile workers to modify the device quickly and easily for different challenges.

Designed to operate in extreme conditions across defense, mining and utilities such as Optus and Telstra the new device has military-grade security and communications capabilities built in that are designed to support mission critical operations.

The notebook is available in a rugged silver and black colour, with an all-black design exclusively available for defense customers.

Ranjit Sohoni, Senior Product Marketing Manager – Mobile Solutions at Panasonic Connect Oceania said: “Whether you are a military specialist in the field, a technician in a deep remote mining site or an engineer at a solar farm, our latest TOUGHBOOK 40 is the rugged computing tool you need to achieve your goals.”

The device also has a replaceable battery, RAM and SSD, the device and four other expansion areas for smartcard and fingerprint readers, including a multi-user authentication for when the notebook is being used by a team.

The expansion areas can also be used for a second SSD, DVD and Blu-ray Drives and configurable ports (VGA, True Serial, USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A, and a second HDMI or native GLAN).

A Windows Pro device it’s also certified as a Microsoft Secured-core PC that comes with Intel® Core™ i5-1145G7 vPro® processor (Intel® Core™ i7 vPro® processor optional), 16GB RAM (up to 64GB optional) and a quick release 512GB NVMe OPAL SSD as standard (up to 2TB optional). It is also designed for use with quick release NATO approved VIASAT self-encrypting secure drives, MIL connectors and docking stations.