MediaTek Partners With Meta Llama 2 For Generative AI

MediaTek Partners With Meta Llama 2 For Generative AI

By | 24 Aug 2023

MediaTek are in talks to change the way generative AI apps rely on cloud based computing, and are allowing on-device generative AI computing right on a smartphone.

This is possible due to the next flagship chip by MediaTek, which will appear inside Android phone by the end of the year, aided by Meta, offering its Llama 2 model as the foundation for generative AI apps.

MediaTek are touting a range of benefits from this processing including “seamless performance, greater privacy, better security and reliability, lower latency, the ability to work in areas with little to no connectivity, and lower operation cost.”

The chip will have three key tactics for enhancing the generative AI experience, featuring a dedicated software stack optimised to run Llama 2.

Llama 2, released in July, is “free for research and commercial use.” Currently, not many apps rely on this model, however Meta have recently been soliciting players including Qualcomm.

Qualcomm have also inked a deal with Meta to showcase on device processing, powered by its flagship chips beginning next year. Qualcomm and MediaTek are targeting other areas as well including, vehicles, smart home devices, and XR hardware.

MediaTek will be utilising an improved AI processing unit (APU) relying on “transformer backbone acceleration.” These are a type of neural network architecture used for creating large language models such as GPT.

MediaTek’s new chip will also be exploring the DRAM module in order to enhance user experience. DRAM (Dynamic Random Memory), is the high speed, low latency memory module used for storing app working data.

The company are claiming the AI chip will also enhance LLM and AIGC (Artificial Intelligence-Generated Content) experience.

The sped up task expectancy all depends on the capabilities of Llama 2, however being a text based, natural language model, users can expect it will be able to do what ChatGPT or Google Bard can, processing queries and providing answers based on training, summarising or expand text, etc.

MediaTek also linked a deal with the China arm of Unity, in an effort to explore generative AI applications in gaming.

The new MediaTek chip along with Llama 2 apps are expected to arrive in Android phones by the end of the year.



