HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > LG Announces New OLED Panels Coming Soon

LG Announces New OLED Panels Coming Soon

By | 24 Aug 2023

LG Display will soon launch three new OLEDs including a 32-inch, a 34-inch, and a 39-inch.

The electronics powerhouse also confirmed it will begin manufacturing a 30-inch and a 77-inch to add to its transparent OLED panels line, according to FlatpanelsHD.

“We expect that if 30 inches and 77 inches come out, there will be conditions to use transparent displays not only in commercial but also in general home environments,” said LG Display Managing Director Yeo Jun-ho, reported The Elec.

Additionally, LG Display will start production on more OLED monitor panels with a new a 32-inch, a 34-inch, and a 39-inch.

LG Display’s competitor, Samsung Display, said it will soon release a 34-inch QD-OLED panel which will allow customers to choose either WOLED or QD-OLED.

Only last month, LG Display provided an WOLED panel to Dough (formerly Eve) for its first 32-inch OLED monitor built.

Further announcements of what LG Display is working on may come soon and may confirm the leaked roadmap which highlighted new sizes of OLEDs beyond the ones above and hopefully as early as next week IFA 2023.



About Post Author
Group Editor
, , ,
You may also like
Lenovo Launches The Legion Slim 5 Globally
LG Net Profit Marred By Recall Payment To General Motors
Will New Panel Rehab For LG Display’s 8 OLED Win Apple Buyers?
Why Are Samsung LG, Sony + Most Other TVs Manufactured In China Today?
Samsung Sources 60 percent of LCD TV Panels From China
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

World’s First 32″ QD-OLED & 34″ WOLED Asus Monitors Revealed
Latest News
/
August 24, 2023
/
MediaTek Partners With Meta Llama 2 For Generative AI
Latest News
/
August 24, 2023
/
Amber Technology Lifts Revenues As Liabilities Blow Out Following Aquisition Spree
Latest News
/
August 24, 2023
/
Sony PlayStation Portal Details Revealed
Latest News
/
August 24, 2023
/
Samsung Includes 9,800mAh Battery In Galaxy Tab S9 FE+
Latest News
/
August 24, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

World’s First 32″ QD-OLED & 34″ WOLED Asus Monitors Revealed
Latest News
/
August 24, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
Asus revealed two OLED ‘world’s firsts’ with the launch of its 32-inch PG32UCDM (QD-OLED) and 34-inch PG34WCDM (WOLED) monitors at...
Read More