LG Display will soon launch three new OLEDs including a 32-inch, a 34-inch, and a 39-inch.

The electronics powerhouse also confirmed it will begin manufacturing a 30-inch and a 77-inch to add to its transparent OLED panels line, according to FlatpanelsHD.

“We expect that if 30 inches and 77 inches come out, there will be conditions to use transparent displays not only in commercial but also in general home environments,” said LG Display Managing Director Yeo Jun-ho, reported The Elec.

Additionally, LG Display will start production on more OLED monitor panels with a new a 32-inch, a 34-inch, and a 39-inch.

LG Display’s competitor, Samsung Display, said it will soon release a 34-inch QD-OLED panel which will allow customers to choose either WOLED or QD-OLED.

Only last month, LG Display provided an WOLED panel to Dough (formerly Eve) for its first 32-inch OLED monitor built.

Further announcements of what LG Display is working on may come soon and may confirm the leaked roadmap which highlighted new sizes of OLEDs beyond the ones above and hopefully as early as next week IFA 2023.