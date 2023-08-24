HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
World's First 32″ QD-OLED & 34″ WOLED Asus Monitors Revealed

By | 24 Aug 2023

Asus revealed two OLED ‘world’s firsts’ with the launch of its 32-inch PG32UCDM (QD-OLED) and 34-inch PG34WCDM (WOLED) monitors at Gamescom 2023.

The new 32-inch Asus ROG Swift PG32UCDM was created explicitly with gamers in mind and has a 240Hz refresh rate with a 4K resolution (3840×2160 in 16:9).

The ROG has a faster refresh rate and higher resolution, produced by Samsung Display, and can be hooked up to a PC or game console via HDMI 2.1 or DisplayPort 1.4 (with DSC), and also supports VRR.

Additionally, the flat-panneled next generation has a somewhat rejiggered sub-pixel structure to aid better text clarity.

“You won’t have to sit in front of the ROG Swift OLED PG32UCDM for more than a moment to see the difference that this panel technology makes. Since each pixel in an OLED panel is its own light source, you can get true, inky blacks,” said Asus.

Enabled by an integrated heatsink, the panels boast a max brightness is 1000 nits and a 3% window or 250 nits in full screen.

For the ROG Swift PG34WCDM, it has a 3440×1440 resolution within a 21:9 aspect ratio, which supports 240Hz refresh rate with VRR support and has a 1300 nits max brightness (3% window) or 650 nits at 10%.

After the release of the 34-inch PG34WCDM in 2024, there will be a 34-inch QD-OLED and WOLED monitor each.

On the back of LG Display announcing the growth of its OLED panel range to consist of 32, 34, and 39-inch panels, Asus has beat LG to market with the first monitor built on the 34-inch panel.

Further costing details will be announced later.



