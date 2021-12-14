HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Snapdragon 888 Plus Chip Beefs Up Motorola Edge S30 5G

By | 14 Dec 2021

After the launch of the Motorola Edge S 5G earlier this year, the new S30 5G has come along packing a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus chipset, as well as refined design and specs.

There’s a 6.8″ straight-edge LCD screen that has FHD+ resolution at 2460 x 1080 pixels. Plus, it supports HDR and a 144Hz refresh rate, and touch sampling rate up to 576Hz. The display is also certified by SGS so it’s going to be good mates with your eyes.

But the star her eis the hardware, with the Snapdragon 888 Plus chipset built on Samsung’s 5nm process.

While it still uses three-cluster architecture, of a 3.0GHz  Cortex super core, a 2.4Ghz Cortex A78 large core and a 1.8GHz Cortex A55 energy efficiency core, the main frequency has been boosted from the Snapdragon 888’s 2.84GHz to the Plus’s 3.0Ghz, though the GPU remains the Adreno 660.

On top of all that, AI performance has seen a leap, with computing power up 20 per cent to 32TOPS.

It also comes in three memory versions – 6GB, 8GB and 12GB.

In terms of cameras, it has a triple set-up on the back left-hand side – a 100MP main lens backed up by a 13MP ultra-wide angle and a 2MP depth sensor.

For sound, it supports Dolby Atmos, adding Qualcomm’s latest Bluetooth sharing tech (QSS).

So how does this all run? With a 5000mAh battery, which supports fast charging. Oh, and it’s all on Android 11.

