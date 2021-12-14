HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Afterpay Sale To Go Ahead; Strong Shareholder Support

Afterpay Sale To Go Ahead; Strong Shareholder Support

By | 14 Dec 2021

Afterpay’s historical acquisition by Block (formerly known as Square) has been unequivocally approved by shareholders, in what will become the highest ever buy-out for an Australian company.

Close to 200 million shares have been voted supporting the deal, from almost 2,000 shareholders, with only 100,000 votes against – a success rate of 99.79 per cent of shareholders in favour of the deal.

“Subject to the receipt of approval by the Bank of Spain, this meeting heralds the close of this chapter on Afterpay as a stand-alone company. But the innovation, customer centricity, and desire to empower an economy where everyone wins will remain,” said Afterpay chair Elana Rubin.

Afterpay will now become part of Block, which is run by Twitter founder Jack Dorsey.

 

About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
Australia Gets Strict On Big Tech Payment Systems
Twitter Bans Sharing Of Private Photos, Videos Without Consent
Jack Dorsey Steps Down As Twitter CEO
‘Afterpay IQ’ Brings Behavioural Science To The BNPL Sector
Afterpay “Not Anti-Regulation”, As RBA & Treasury Circle
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Snapdragon 888 Plus Chip Beefs Up Motorola Edge S30 5G
Latest News
/
December 14, 2021
/
Apple’s iPhone SE Will Lure 1.4 Billion Android Users
Latest News
/
December 14, 2021
/
Peloton Launch New Ad After Sex And The City Death Upheaval
Latest News
/
December 14, 2021
/
Robotics Stocks Surge As Samsung Prepare To Show At CES
Latest News
/
December 14, 2021
/
Adobe Takes On Canva With Freemium Creative Cloud Offering
Latest News
/
December 14, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Snapdragon 888 Plus Chip Beefs Up Motorola Edge S30 5G
Latest News
/
December 14, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
After the launch of the Motorola Edge S 5G earlier this year, the new S30 5G has come along packing...
Read More