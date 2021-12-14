HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Microsoft’s Latest Acquisition Under Watchdog Scrutiny

Microsoft’s Latest Acquisition Under Watchdog Scrutiny

By | 14 Dec 2021

Microsoft’s proposed A$27.6 billion acquisition of speech-to-text transcribing software Nuance is under investigation by the UK’s antitrust watchdog.

The Competition and Markets Authority is taking what it deems “a first look” to see if there is cause for concern. If so, they will launch into a  phase one investigation.

No timeframe has been given for the regulator to make a decision.

The CMA said it is “considering whether it is or may be the case that this transaction, if carried into effect, will result in the creation of a relevant merger situation under the merger provisions of the Enterprise Act 2002 and, if so, whether the creation of that situation may be expected to result in a substantial lessening of competition within any market or markets in the United Kingdom for goods or services”.

Microsoft announced the acquisition in April, voicing plans to move into the healthcare space.

 

