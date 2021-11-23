Zoom Growth Suffers As Lockdowns End
Zoom’s skyrocketing growth slowed in the October quarter, as schools and offices opened back up and people begun communicating in person again.
The company’s sales still rose 35 per cent year-on-year, to US$1.05 billion for the quarter ending October 31. The previous quarter saw sales growth of 54 per cent, with a 360 per cent jump a year earlier.
Zoom’s net income rose more than 70 per cent from a year earlier to US$340 million.
For the quarter ending January 31, Zoom forecasts total sales of between $1.051 billion and $1.053 billion.