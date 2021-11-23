Zoom’s skyrocketing growth slowed in the October quarter, as schools and offices opened back up and people begun communicating in person again.

The company’s sales still rose 35 per cent year-on-year, to US$1.05 billion for the quarter ending October 31. The previous quarter saw sales growth of 54 per cent, with a 360 per cent jump a year earlier.

Zoom’s net income rose more than 70 per cent from a year earlier to US$340 million.

For the quarter ending January 31, Zoom forecasts total sales of between $1.051 billion and $1.053 billion.