A fresh new partnership in the local market sees US manufacturer PNY join forces with Leader Computers, who are now responsible for their products, service, marketing and support here, as well as now being the sole distributor of PNY VGA, SSD and DRAM products in Australia. They will also promote the brand.

“PNY was looking for a professional and capable component distributor in Australia to meet the needs of our rapid growth in Australia. Leader is one of the largest component distributors in Australia and thus, we can and will leverage its strengths in each sales channel. Leader are the perfect complement to PNY and our VGA, SSD and DRAM products in Australia,” says PNY regional sales director (ANZ) Robert Wu.

The partnership will add value to IT channel resellers, SMB, education and corporate resellers, e-tailers, national retailers, system integrators and managed service providers.

“Leader have dedicated local account managers with great product knowledge for their network of over 10,000 resellers. They also have nationwide distribution with large warehousing in five major capital cities and the fastest dropship in Australia,” adds Wu.

Leader Computers Product Director, Simon Yang, says, “We are incredibly excited for this new partnership with PNY whose strong heritage as a PC component manufacturer represents an amazing opportunity for our reseller channel to continue to diversify and enhance their product portfolio. Leader is one of the largest IT distributors in Australia, covering all five major cities which include local sales, warranty, support and most importantly stock so we can deliver same day and deliver fast.

“PNY is a natural fit for Leader as we are a broad-based distributor focused on gaming, consumer, enterprise, corporate and more. PNY’s solutions cover all these verticals and more – And we aim to add value to this partnership through our pre-sales support, white label marketing, local sales and local RA to help our channel partners to go to market with PNY with confidence and trust with Leader supporting them.”