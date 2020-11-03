HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Brands > FitBit > Smart Wearables & True Wireless To See Massive Growth In 2021

Smart Wearables & True Wireless To See Massive Growth In 2021

By | 3 Nov 2020
, ,

The smart wearables and true-wireless headphones markets are set to enjoy a surge in growth by 2021, according to market research firm Canalys.

The forecast reports wearable devices will exceed 200 million units, with a YoY growth of 12%, while true-wireless headsets will exceed 350 million units with 39% growth.

Canalys points to the COVID-19 pandemic as a major catalyst for consumers shifting to accessories such as smart watches and true wireless earbuds.

The firm also suggests the two markets will withstand the effects of the pandemic better than the smartphone industry.

“The pandemic will prolong replacement cycles for smartphones. However, the ‘lipstick effect’ will drive consumers to spend on smaller, less costly items during an economic downturn to meet their buying pleasures,” says Canalys analyst Cynthia Chen.

“Consumers’ attention to health and wellness has increased significantly during the pandemic, which is a great opportunity for wearable devices, such as those from Xiaomi, Garmin, Fitbit and Huami etc.

Engagement in indoor activities such as remote learning, working from home and home entertainment, as well as outdoor sports and recreation also continued to rise. This usher in greater than expected growth, particularly for TWS headphones, such as those from Apple, Samsung, Jlab and QCY etc.”

Shipments of wearables and TWS headsets are expected to increase by 32% by the end of this year, while the devices will see strong growth in Asia-Pacific and European regions.

About Post Author
April Glover is Editor at SmartHouse magazine and writes across Channel news. She has been a journalist covering breaking news, business, technology, real-life and lifestyle topics across titles in Australia, New Zealand and the UK since 2015. April began as a cadet journalist at a monthly business magazine, before writing for various mastheads including the Scottish Mail on Sunday in Glasgow. Her work has appeared in New Idea, that's life Australia and UK, The Sun, The Mirror, Daily Mail, Woman's Own, Kidspot, Whimn and Buzzfeed.
, , , , , ,
You may also like
September A Slow Month For Online Retail As Lockdown Restrictions Eased
REVIEW: The FitBit Versa 3 Isn’t Just A Smart Watch, It’s A Lifestyle Watch
Fitbit Google $2.1 Billion Deal Enters Twilight Zone, Still Not Over The Line
Review: The FitBit Inspire 2 Is An Entry-Level Fitness Tracker That Combines Style With Comfort
Apple Pulls Bose, Sonos Ahead Of Rumoured Audio Launch
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Delays Slam Major Retailer’s Christmas Stock
Aldi Industry Latest News
/
November 3, 2020
/
Apple TV Coming To Xbox Series X, S
Apple Console Content
/
November 3, 2020
/
Samsung Will Find Your Galaxy Devices Without Wi-Fi Connected
Latest News Samsung
/
November 3, 2020
/
TCL Debuts Sideways Rollable OLED Television To Rival LG
Latest News LG TCL
/
November 3, 2020
/
Amazon, Apple Tipped To Record Historic $100bn Revenues During Christmas Season
Amazon Apple
/
November 3, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Delays Slam Major Retailer’s Christmas Stock
Aldi Industry Latest News
/
November 3, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
A broad range of Aldi’s Special Buys products will not arrive in store in time to go on sale this...
Read More